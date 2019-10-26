e-paper
Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

6 CRPF personnel injured in a terror attack in Srinagar

An official said that no immediate information about any injury to anyone in the attack has been confirmed yet.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2019 20:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only.
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo: PTI)
         

At least six personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, officials said.

The terrorists then fired at the police station in Karan Nagar and security forces retaliated promptly at around 6:50pm.

 

The CRPF personnel, who were injured, have been taken to a hospital.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 19:51 IST

