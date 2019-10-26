6 CRPF personnel injured in a terror attack in Srinagar

india

At least six personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, officials said.

The terrorists then fired at the police station in Karan Nagar and security forces retaliated promptly at around 6:50pm.

The CRPF personnel, who were injured, have been taken to a hospital.

More details are awaited.

