6 family members of Kurnool MP test positive for Covid-19

The MP’s father Srirangam, 83, has some health issues. He went to Hyderabad a few days ago for treatment. There he was tested for corona and was found positive for the virus.

india Updated: Apr 27, 2020 07:17 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kurnool
A cleaning staff member sprays disinfectant on a bus in wake of coronavirus pandemic at bus depot in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on March 16.
A cleaning staff member sprays disinfectant on a bus in wake of coronavirus pandemic at bus depot in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on March 16. (ANI)
         

Six family members of Kurnool MP Dr Sanjiv Kumar tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

“Six of my family members have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh,” Kumar told ANI.

Sanjiv’s father Srirangam, 83, has some health issues. He went to Hyderabad a few days ago for treatment. There he was tested for corona and was found positive for the virus.

Sanjiv’s younger brother Dr Achyuta Rao and his wife Dr Suvarna, younger brother Dr Gangadhar, his wife Dr Padmaja and son Jatin, 13, also tested corona positive. All are in an isolation ward of the Government General Hospital in Kurnool.

Kumar said that none of them has any contacts. He said that they were unaware of how they got affected despite following the lockdown absolutely.

The MP, however, expressed confidence that all his family members will return safely and healthy soon.

