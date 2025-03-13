6 injured after fire breaks out in Delhi’s Connaught Place restaurant: Police

Six fire tenders were pressed to get the blaze under fire. “A total of six fire tenders were rushed after an LPG cylinder leakage was reported and six persons sustained burn injuries due to the fire,” Garg said.
Police identified the victims as Deepak (39), Piyush (31), Mahindra (25), Alam (21), Sairuddin (28) and Janak (26).
“Deepak and Piyush sustained 70% burn injuries. Mahindra sustained 81% burn injuries while Alam, Sairuddin and Janak sustained less than 30% burn injuries,” the fire official said.