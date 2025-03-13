6 injured after fire breaks out in Delhi’s Connaught Place restaurant: Police

New Delhi: At least six people were injured on Thursday morning after a fire broke out at a restaurant in New Delhi’s Connaught Place, police said. We received a call at 11.55 am regarding a fire broke inside Bikkgane Biryani restaurant in Connaught Place’s P Block, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief said. (Representational Photo/PTI)

All six people with burns are receiving treatment at the RML (Ram Manohar Lohia) Hospital, Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief, said.

“We received a call at 11.55 am regarding a fire broke inside Bikkgane Biryani restaurant in Connaught Place’s P Block,” Garg said.

A leakage from a LPG cylinder might have led to the fire, an official from the fire department said.

Six fire tenders were pressed to get the blaze under fire. “A total of six fire tenders were rushed after an LPG cylinder leakage was reported and six persons sustained burn injuries due to the fire,” Garg said.

Police identified the victims as Deepak (39), Piyush (31), Mahindra (25), Alam (21), Sairuddin (28) and Janak (26).

“Deepak and Piyush sustained 70% burn injuries. Mahindra sustained 81% burn injuries while Alam, Sairuddin and Janak sustained less than 30% burn injuries,” the fire official said.

Police have initiated an enquiry into the case.