6 inmates transferred for threatening cop

Six undertrials, including suspects in high-profile cases, have been transferred to prisons in other districts across Karnataka, officials familiar with the matter said. The transfers were prompted by a threatening audio message received by chief superintendent R Anitha warning that her car would be blown up. Among those transferred is Zulfikar, an accused in the 2013 Malleshwaram bomb blast case, along with other notorious inmates such as Bachchan, a rowdy from Shivamogga, and Abdul Khadar Gilani, Sheikh Sadam Hussain, Zakir, and Vishal (File photo)

Anitha said: “The six undertrials were transferred to prisons in other districts across Karnataka for issuing the threatening message.”

According to an official, among those transferred is Zulfikar, an accused in the 2013 Malleshwaram bomb blast case, along with other notorious inmates such as Bachchan, a rowdy from Shivamogga, and Abdul Khadar Gilani, Sheikh Sadam Hussain, Zakir, and Vishal. The prisoners have been relocated to facilities in Belagavi, Dharwad, Shivamogga, and Ballari following court approval.

Anitha, who recently took charge as chief superintendent, launched an immediate crackdown on irregularities within the prison. She had noticed several high-profile inmates exploiting their influence to lead a luxurious lifestyle behind bars, violating prison protocols. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said: “Soon after I took charge, I noticed some unusual activities and indiscipline, which were against jail norms. I decided to restore order and wrote to the NIA court authorities seeking permission to transfer undertrials facing terror charges to other districts. The court granted permission, and the transfers were executed.”

A jail official, on condition of anonymity, said that the inmates’ activities were facilitated by certain corrupt staff members. “Some jail officials were helping these criminals maintain a high-end lifestyle, allowing them to continue their unlawful activities from inside the jail,” the official said.

The official also highlighted past issues, stating, “Before the arrival of Anitha, items like beedis and gutkha were being sold in the jail. Since last month, this has completely stopped triggering anger among some inmates.”