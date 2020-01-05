6 killed, 7 injured in Jhansi wall collapse

india

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 02:33 IST

Six people were killed and seven others injured when an under-construction wall collapsed on them in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district on Saturday, police said.

A woman, Sunita, and her two- year-old daughter are among the deceased, an official added.

The wall was being constructed at the site of Kailash stone crusher in Laxmanpura village of Bharua Sagar area. The workers were plastering the outer surface when the wall caved in.

Families of victims have blamed sub-standard quality of material used by the contractor, for the tragedy, the police added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jhansi, OP Singh said local residents and police officers rushed to the site and pulled out the workers who were trapped under debris.

They were then rushed to the nearest hospital where six were declared dead while the remaining were administered immediate treatment.

He also said the police would lodge a case against the owner of stone crushing unit and the contractor. “The families have been asked to give a written complaint and the police will act against the people named in it,” he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to take prompt relief and rescue measures and ensure proper treatment to the injured.He also asked the authorities to provide immediate financial help to the families of the deceased.

(With PTI inputs)