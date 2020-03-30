e-paper
Home / India News / 6 Telangana men who took part in Nizamuddin prayer meet die of coronavirus

6 Telangana men who took part in Nizamuddin prayer meet die of coronavirus

The six men had attended a religious prayer meeting from March 13 to 15 at Markaz in Delhi’s Nizamuddin succumbed on Monday

india Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:31 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The police took around 200 people from Nizamuddin to various hospitals after they showed symptoms of coronavirus.
The police took around 200 people from Nizamuddin to various hospitals after they showed symptoms of coronavirus.(PTI)
         

Six persons from Telangana who attended a religious prayer meeting in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area earlier this month died of coronavirus on Monday to take the toll in the state to eight in the last 48 hours.

An official press release from the chief minister’s office late Monday night said six persons who attended a religious prayer meeting from March 13 to 15 at Markaz in Nizamuddin area in Delhi succumbed on Monday.

“Of them, two persons died in Gandhi Hospital, one each in Apollo, Global Hospital, Nizamabad and in Gadwal,” the CMO release said.

Earlier, an official bulletin from the state medical health department said another person died late on Sunday night. On Saturday, another 74-year old man who was suffering from pneumonia and diabetes, was declared brought dead to a private hospital and he tested positive after his death.

The CMO statement said special teams headed by district collectors had identified the persons who had come in contact with these six deceased persons and shifted them to hospitals. They were being tested and treated.

“Since those participated in Markaz prayers were inflicted with coronavirus, all those participated in the prayers should inform the officials concerned. The government would conduct tests and offer treatment to them free of cost,” the statement said.

The government appealed to all those who had gone for the Markaz prayers in Delhi should inform the authorities. Anyone who has information about them also should alert the government, it said.

The Delhi government has quarantined 200 people in the Nizamuddin area and has launched a massive contact tracing after the mosque gathering.

