60 cases between husband, wife in 41 years. Chief Justice says, 'Some people…'

Chief Justice NV Ramana on Wednesday was surprised with a particular marital dispute case as the estranged couple has 60 cases against each other in a span of 41 years, including 11 years of separation. "Some people like fighting. They want to be in court always. If they do not see the court, they don't get the sleep," the CJI said, as the bench asked the couple to go for mediation to settle the dispute. "The ingenuity of the lawyers has to be marked," Justice Hima Kohli said as she was also surprised by the number of times the couple has come to the court.

As reported by LiveLaw, the couple's cases have been there in the trial court and the high court and it has been observed that the relationship between the husband and the wife has been estranged. The wife had accused the father-in-law of sexually harassing her. Now both parties want to go for mediation.

The Supreme Court asked the wife's counsel whether she is willing to have a comprehensive settlement. Her counsel said she is willing to go for mediation but the proceedings before the high court should not be stayed. The bench said that is not possible. "It appears you are very much interested in fighting. You can't have both. You can't have your cake and eat it too. Meditation is time-bound," the bench said.

