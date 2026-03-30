60% seats on flights to be allocated ‘free of charge’ from April 20 after DGCA's directive

Airlines will begin offering at least 60 per cent of seats on every flight without any extra fee from April 20, according to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). They have also been directed to follow a clear and open seat allocation policy. At present, only 20 per cent of seats can be chosen without a fee, while the rest require payment. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

This comes after an announcement by the civil aviation ministry on March 18 that airlines had been instructed to ensure that at least 60 per cent of seats on each flight are offered free of charge, to ensure fair access for passengers.

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The aviation regulator issued a revised Air Transport Circular on March 20. A DGCA official told news agency PTI that the circular will come into force from April 20.

60% seats in flights to be offered free of charge: What the circular says The regulator said airlines must ensure “at least 60% of the seats in any flight shall be offered free of charge”, as mentioned in the DGCA circular.

"Airlines should maintain transparent seat allocation policies and clearly communicate the availability of free seats and applicable conditions on their booking interfaces," it read.

The regulator also said that passengers booked under the same PNR (Passenger Name Record) should, as far as possible, be seated together. This usually means seats next to each other in the same row.

An official told the news agency that airlines are preparing to implement the new rule. At present, only 20 per cent of seats can be chosen without a fee, while the rest require payment.

Reports say airlines usually charge between ₹200 and ₹2,100 for seat selection. The cost depends on factors such as front-row seats and seats that offer extra legroom.

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DGCA’s other directives for airlines The circular also said that all charges for optional services, such as carrying sports equipment or musical instruments, along with liability terms in case of damage, must be clearly displayed and without confusion on airline websites and booking platforms.

The DGCA said the circular will take effect 30 days after the date of issuance.

The move comes at a time when concerns are growing over airlines charging high fees for different services, including seat selection.

Last week, IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet strongly opposed the decision. They said stopping airlines from charging for at least 60 per cent of seats will push them to raise ticket prices to make up for the loss in revenue.

In a letter sent to the civil aviation ministry on March 20, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents the three airlines, asked the ministry to reconsider and withdraw the decision.