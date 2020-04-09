60-yr-old donates all her savings worth ₹10 lakh to PM-CARES fund

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:52 IST

Dehradun: A 60-year-old woman from Uttaakhand’s Chamoli district has donated her entire life savings of Rs 10 lakh to the newly launched Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM- CARES) Fund.to advance the government’s fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Devaki Bhandari, a resident of Gauchar in Chamoli, who is also a social worker, told reporters that she doesn’t have children and lives a simple life so she wanted her savings go towards providing relief to people hurt by the pandemic.

“I had saved up around Rs 10 lakhs as fixed deposits and pension. I live in a small rented apartment and do not have many expenses, the money would be better used to fight the coronavirus pandemic,” said Bhandari.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat praised Bhandari’s gesture.

“In this land of India, we had only read the stories of great kings and their charity, but today we have seen it in person. Despite being alone, Mrs. Bhandari has selflessly sacrificed everything, donating all her savings to India, which she considers as family and presented an example before us,” said Rawat.

Uttarakhand so far has reported 35 Covid-19 positive cases with the maximum being reported from Dehradun (18). Out of the 35 cases, 26 are followers of the Tablighi Jamaat who attended the Islamic missionary group’s mid-March congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Basti, which has since emerged as the biggest Covid-19 hot spot in the country.