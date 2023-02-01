637 people killed in animal attacks in last 5 years: Kerala forest minister

At least 637 people were killed in Kerala in wild animal attack in the last five years, state forest minister A K Saseendran informed the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

The minister was replying to an adjournment motion moved by the opposition saying the government intervention in animal attack cases was minimal and people living in fringe areas were forced to fend themselves. He admitted that animal attacks have risen but claimed it was not true the government was not taking remedial measures. He said forest officials were working day in and out to minimise damages and such charges will only demotivate them.

Moving the adjournment motion Congress member Sunny Joseph said people living near forest and hilly areas were spending sleepless nights and their lives were crippled due to recurring animal attacks. He said the government used to announce compensation immediately after deaths but this attitude should change and it will have to take measures to check such incidents.

Supporting the motion, Opposition leader V D Satheesan also said people will have to die to get some compensation in the state. He alleged that people who lost their crops were not given compensation in last two years.

The minister said more than 2,000 wild boars were shot and the forest department was taking proactive steps to minimise damages. He said officials were working hard to end the menace and it was not proper to blame them. Later opposition members staged a walkout after speaker A N Shamseer denied permission to the adjournment motion.

The state has been witnessing a series of protests in last few months after animal incursion into human habitat turned routine and last month two people died in elephant and tiger attacks. The government last month announced its decision to approach the Supreme Court with a plea to restrict wildlife population.