Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

65-year-old Odisha man beheaded on suspicion of practising sorcery

PTI |
May 29, 2025 02:41 PM IST

On May 23, police discovered bloodstains behind Deypur Panchayat office, raising suspicions of foul play.

A 65-year-old man was allegedly beheaded on suspicion of practising sorcery in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said on Thursday.

The headless body of the victim, identified as Rupsingh Majhi of Deypur village under Kalampur police limits, was recovered from a village pond. (Representative image)(HT Photo)
The headless body of the victim, identified as Rupsingh Majhi of Deypur village under Kalampur police limits, was recovered from a village pond. (Representative image)(HT Photo)

The headless body of the victim, identified as Rupsingh Majhi of Deypur village under Kalampur police limits, was recovered from a village pond.

According to police, Rupsingh was allegedly killed on May 18 night.

His decapitated body was found in Baijhali Sagar, a large pond in the village, while a search is still underway for the missing head.

Rupsingh’s brother Durjan Majhi lodged a missing complaint in Kalampur police station on May 20, after the elderly man failed to return home for two days.

On May 23, police discovered bloodstains behind Deypur Panchayat office, raising suspicions of foul play.

During investigation, it was found that a local youth had left the village shortly after Rupsingh went missing.

Police later apprehended the 21-year-old suspect from Goa.

During interrogation, the youth confessed to murdering Rupsingh with an axe in the panchayat office premises, claiming he believed the victim practised sorcery.

He then disposed of the body in Baijhali Sagar, police said.

“When we brought the accused to the crime spot, he pointed out where he dumped the body. With the help of the ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) and fire services, we recovered the headless body yesterday,” said Nilambar Jani, Inspector-in-Charge of Kalampur Police Station.

Search operations to locate the severed head continued on Thursday despite heavy rain.

The accused remains in custody, and further investigation is ongoing.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 65-year-old Odisha man beheaded on suspicion of practising sorcery
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On