65-yr-old man arrested in Assam for allegedly molesting a minor

A 65-year-old man from Kanakpur area near Silchar town of Assam has been arrested for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl. The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday afternoon and the man was arrested from Sonai in Cachar following a First Information Report (FIR) by the girl’s father.

Officer in-charge of Silchar Sadar police station Ditumoni Goswami said the girl, as well as the accused, are neighbours in a slum area. The man allegedly barged into her room and locked it from inside though other family members were at home. He threatened her and tried to force himself upon her. However, the child made a noise, alerting her family and neighbours at which the accused rushed out, escaping through one of the lanes.

The girl has been through a medical examination. While the medical report is awaited, police lodged a case of rape based on the girl’s statements.

The girl’s father said she was traumatised by the incident. He said, “My girl is now afraid and traumatised. We never expected that she will go through such an experience. This person should be punished to deter others from committing such crimes.”

Superintendent of police of Cachar district, Vaibhav Chandrakant Nimbalkar, said, “When the family informed the police about the incident, our team started searching for the accused and caught him. The person has been arrested on charges of rape. A case has also been registered under POCSO Act 2012. He will be produced before the court after police interrogation.”