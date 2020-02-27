e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 7 AMU students booked in connection with CAA stir

7 AMU students booked in connection with CAA stir

The protest, in which a group of women staged a sit-in on the link road, began on Monday night, a day after clashes between the police and anti-CAA protestors.

india Updated: Feb 27, 2020 03:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
People gather at the Eidgah to protest against the alleged police action on AMU students who were protesting over Citizenship Amendment Act, in Aligarh.
People gather at the Eidgah to protest against the alleged police action on AMU students who were protesting over Citizenship Amendment Act, in Aligarh.(PTI)
         

The police booked seven students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), including five women and two men, in connection with the ongoing anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, protest on an important link road in the Jeevangarh area of Aligarh.

The protest, in which a group of women staged a sit-in on the link road, began on Monday night, a day after clashes between the police and anti-CAA protestors.

The protest at Jeevangarh is illegal and does not have permission from the administration. We have lodged an FIR in this regard.

“The role of AMU students has been found in the protest, so a few of them are also named in the FIR,” said SSP (Aligarh) Muniraj G.

According to police sources, one Mohd Sajjad and Shadab, active in student politics at AMU, and five women students, are named in the FIR. “For further action, we will share the details of these accused with the AMU administration,” said the SSP.

More than 150 unidentified protesters were also booked for rioting, inciting violence and obstructing officials in their work. The FIR was lodged on Tuesday, but the names of AMU students were added on Wednesday.

AMU registrar Abdul Hamid said, “The university administration will take suitable action against the students after reviewing evidence and information provided against them.”

The district administration had on Monday accused AMU students of inciting violence in the city.

Meanwhile, police teams investigating the violence that erupted in Aligarh on Sunday, collected pictures of 73 people allegedly involved in the violence.

The cops decided to put up these pictures at important crossings for the identification of the accused.

“These 73 people, including men and women, were identified after viewing video footage of the violence. We are seeking support of local police to identify them,” said officials.

Aligarh, located 162 km from Delhi, became tense after violence between police and anti-CAA protesters on February 23. The district administration deployed additional police force and booked over 2,000 people in 13 FIRs regarding the matter.

Senior police officials were monitoring the situation in the district while internet services remained suspended in the district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

tags
top news
IAF relief flight evacuates Indians, foreigners from virus-hit Wuhan
IAF relief flight evacuates Indians, foreigners from virus-hit Wuhan
Centre notifies Justice S Muralidhar’s transfer from Delhi High Court
Centre notifies Justice S Muralidhar’s transfer from Delhi High Court
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news