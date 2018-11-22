7 children, driver killed in school van-bus collision in Madhya Pradesh

At least seven school children and a driver were killed when a bus collided with a school van at Birsinghpur in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

At least eight others were injured in the accident, police said.

“As per reports, at least seven school children travelling in the school van and its driver were killed in the accident,” Satna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh Gaur told PTI.

The deceased children were students of Lucky Convent School in Birsinghpur, police said.

Senior police and government officials, including Collector Rahul Jain, have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 11:45 IST