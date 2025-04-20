Menu Explore
7 held, arms seized by security forces in Manipur’s Thoubal

PTI |
Apr 20, 2025 10:51 PM IST

Sources said locals pelted stones on the forces during the operation and the security personnel fired non-lethal ammunition to stop them.

Security forces on Sunday held seven persons, including a juvenile, and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and communication devices during an operation conducted in Thoubal district of Manipur, official sources said.

Two INSAS rifles, one LMG, a carbine, a MA3 MK-11 rifle, over 150 bullet rounds of various calibre were recovered.(iStockphoto)
Two INSAS rifles, one LMG, a carbine, a MA3 MK-11 rifle, over 150 bullet rounds of various calibre were recovered.(iStockphoto)

The operation was launched around 2.20 am by a joint team of the state police and CRPF on an input that armed miscreants were present at the YBC Club in Heirok Part-III of Thoubal district.

Some police and CRPF vehicles were also damaged in the stone pelting, they said, adding the situation was brought under control.

Two INSAS rifles, one LMG, a carbine, a MA3 MK-11 rifle, over 150 bullet rounds of various calibre, mobile phones, a four-wheeled vehicle, a bike, some Nepalese currency, reading material and other miscellaneous items were recovered by the forces from the spot, the sources said.

Seven persons, including a 15-year-old juvenile, were apprehended from the spot, they said.

News / India News / 7 held, arms seized by security forces in Manipur’s Thoubal
