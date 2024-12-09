7 killed as cars collide in Gujarat, catches fire, spreads to nearby homes

Ahmedabad: At least seven people, including four college students, were killed after two cars collided head-on on the Junagadh-Veraval highway near Maliya Hatina village on Monday morning. The force of the crash caused a CNG cylinder in one car to explode, engulfing the vehicle in flames and spreading to nearby huts, said police. Two cars collided head-on on the Junagadh-Veraval highway near Maliya Hatina village on Monday morning (Representational image)

Rescue operations by Junagadh’s police and fire departments were launched, but despite their efforts, the passengers trapped in the burning car could not be saved.

“The accident occurred around 7.30 am. One of the drivers is suspected of losing control of the steering wheel. At least four college students were in one of the cars, on their way to an exam. Both cars were travelling at high speed when the collision occurred. Seven people have died,” said a police officer at Maliya police station.

The officer also said that the fire quickly spread to nearby homes after the CNG cylinder exploded.

Also read: 1 killed, another injured after two cars collide, catch fire on Dwarka expressway

“The cylinder landed near a shanty where an unattended cooking stove was left on, causing the fire to spread to the homes. Fortunately, no residents were present,” the official added.

The fire department controlled the blaze in the shanties after significant effort, with cooling operations continuing for hours.

“The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. Authorities have also begun contacting the families of the deceased,” said officials.