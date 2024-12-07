Teenage boy crashes Porsche car into motorcycles in Mumbai's Bandra

A speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a 19-year-old boy crashed into motorcycles parked along a footpath in Bandra, Mumbai in the early hours in of the morning on Saturday, police officials told news agency PTI. Nobody was injured in the accident. The Porsche driven by a teenager crashed into motorcycles parked in Bandra on Saturday morning

The police booked Dhruv Gupta for rash and negligent driving and his his blood samples were sent for chemical analysis to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol during the accident.

Police officials also told PTI that Dhruv was the son of an influential businessman.

At 2:40 am, the Porsche car collided with motorbikes parked alongside a footpath near Sadhu Vaswani Chowk at 2:40 AM after the driver apparently lost his control at the wheel.

Initial reports state that five people, including a woman, were present in the luxury vehicle. Further investigation is underway, an official added.

The accident was captured on a CCTV camera, and the footage has gone viral on social media.

The case is a recent addition to several car crashes involving luxury vehicles in Mumbai.

In July this year, Mihir Shah, the son of a Shiv Sena politician crashed his BMW into a couple riding a scooter in Worli, killing the woman and injuring her husband.

He was arrested on July 9 and on November 25, a district court dismissed petitions filed challenging his arrest on grounds that he hadn't been issued a written warrant.

Police officials had stated that Mihir Shah had admitted to hitting the couple under the influence of alcohol. The wife, Kaveri Nakhwa, was dragged by the car for 1.5 kilometres after she was hit.