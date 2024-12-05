MUMBAI: The Mulund police have booked the truck driver involved in the hit-and-run incident opposite Fortis Hospital on November 30, in which a 34-year-old woman, riding pillion, was killed. Truck driver involved in Mulund hit-and-run booked

The truck driver, Raja Rama Swamy, 54, who lives in Mulund West, did not stop after the accident. Police traced the truck after scanning CCTV footage and brought Swamy to the police station. After his statement was recorded, he was released after being served a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), while his truck was seized, said police inspector Shivaji Chavan.

The deceased, Amruta Punamia, was on the bike with her husband and their two-year-old daughter, when the speeding truck hit their vehicle at around 11pm, throwing her under one of the rear wheels of the truck. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared death on arrival, said the police officer. The husband escaped with minor injuries while the daughter was unhurt.

The deceased was a teacher by profession and resided in Mulund West with her husband Vishal Punamia, 35, and their daughter.

The Mulund police have registered the case under section 281 (rash and negligent driving), 106 (causing death) of the BNS, along with section 134 (duty of driver in case of accident) of the Motor Vehicles Act.