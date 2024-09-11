7 labourers killed after mini truck overturns in Andhra Pradesh; 2 injured: Police

Seven labourers were killed while two others got injured when a mini truck, they were travelling in overturned in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. The incident happened at Chilakavaripakalu village on the Aripatidibbalu-Chinnaigudem road at around 2am. (Representative file photo)

The incident happened at Chilakavaripakalu village on the Aripatidibbalu-Chinnaigudem road at around 2am.

The deceased were identified as Deva Bhatula Bureya (40), Tamireddy Sathyanarayana (45), P Chinamusalayya (35), Katava Krishna (40), Katava Sathipandu (40), Tadi Krishna (45), and Bokka Prasad (40) from Tadimalla village.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Deva Kumar said that there were nine people on the truck which was transporting cashew nuts from Borrampalem village in T Narasapuram block of Eluru district to Tadimalla village.

“As the truck was approaching Chilakavaripakalu village, the driver apparently lost control over steering and the vehicle veered off the road and overturned. Seven labourers, who were trapped under the cashew nut bags died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries,” the DSP said.

The driver fled the scene after the accident, he added.

All the injured were shifted to the Nidadavole government hospital.

“A case has been registered and an investigation is underway,” Kumar added.

Meanwhile, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the incident and asked the authorities to extend the best treatment to the injured.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, the chief minister assured that the government will help them.