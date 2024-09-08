Three on bike die on highway

hree persons riding triple seat on motorcycle died after a speeding private bus rammed into their vehicle near Shewalewadi village on the old Pune-Nashik Road at around 1:30 am on Saturday, said officials. According to the police, Rajeshkumar Bholuram Gujar, the driver of the private bus traveling from Rajasthan, sped away after the mishap before onlookers followed the vehicle and managed to stop it a few kilometres away. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased have been identified as Pratik Gare, Tejas Ghode and Karan Dhangale. The trio was on their way to Pune to attend Ganesh festival celebrations when the accident took place.

According to the police, Rajeshkumar Bholuram Gujar, the driver of the private bus traveling from Rajasthan, sped away after the mishap before onlookers followed the vehicle and managed to stop it a few kilometres away. The driver was later arrested.

Sunil Dhanave, sub-inspector, Manchar Police Station, said, “As per the complaint filed by the father of one of the victims, they were going to Pune to celebrate Ganesh festival when the mishap took place.”

Police have filed a case under Sections 106(1), 281, 134(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).