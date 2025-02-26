7 new ministers likely to take oath in expanded Nitish cabinet today

PATNA: Seven new ministers are expected to take the oath in Nitish Kumar’s government on Wednesday, expanding the cabinet just ahead of the Budget session beginning Friday. However, their tenure may last only eight to nine months if elections are held as scheduled in October-November. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with BJP national president J.P. Nadda at the state guest house in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

“The cabinet expansion was delayed till February due to the chief minister’s Pragati Yatra and the NDA Unity Show. The expansion was expected to take place soon after the ‘Khadmas’ period (considered inauspicious in the Hindu calendar when important decisions are usually postponed), following Tila Sankranti (when the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn) on January 14,” a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

This will be the second cabinet expansion, following the first in March 2024, just before the Lok Sabha election announcement, when 21 ministers were inducted, adding to the existing nine. Nitish Kumar was sworn in as chief minister for the ninth time on January 28, 2024, along with eight ministers after walking out of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The Bihar cabinet currently has 30 ministers and can have a maximum of 36. However, with the resignation of land and revenue minister Dilip Jaiswal, seven positions are now vacant. The BJP is expected to fill most of them to strengthen its presence in the election year and ensure vigorous campaigning.

Jaiswal resigned ahead of the expansion in line with the BJP’s principle of one man, one post. He is also the state BJP president, a role that will require his full attention over the next six months. “I have decided to quit as I am already holding the post of state BJP president. During my tenure, the land survey gained momentum, and that will continue regardless of who takes over after me,” Jaiswal said.

This will also put an end to speculations about an early election for the now and the Opposition’s focus on the possibility of another flip-flop by Nitish Kumar, who has repeatedly denied any such chance.

Ahead of the state polls, the expansion is being seen as an effort to bring in more faces to the government for broader representation.

“Janata Dal (United), JD-U, does not have many vacancies. There are more vacancies on the BJP side and they had to decide the names. Nitish Kumar met BJP president JP Nadda on Monday and took the final decision on the cabinet expansion,” said a senior JD-U leader.

At present, the BJP has 15 ministers and it can add four more, while JD-U can have two. “The same trend is likely to continue, but it is the chief minister’s prerogative, so it’s better to wait a few hours to see the new names in the Nitish cabinet. However, some first-timers with extensive experience are also expected to be included this time,” a BJP leader said, requesting anonymity.

A senior BJP leader said that many ministers of the party are saddled with more than one big department, and in the next expansion, the departments may be reallocated for smooth functioning. “The BJP would also like to ensure representation from the regions where it has a strong base or where it remains unrepresented. The social equation will also be kept in mind,” he added.