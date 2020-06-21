7 paramilitary personnel from CRPF, ITBP test Covid-19 positive in Chhattisgarh

india

Seven paramilitary personnel including four ITBP and three Central Reserve Police Force soldiers have tested positive for Covid-19 in Chhattisgarh. The security personnel are among 107 people who have tested positive for the infection in the state, a health department official said.

Both the CRPF and ITBP are deployed in Chhattisgarh for anti-Naxal operations.

With the new 107 cases, Chhattisgarh’s coronavirus count has now risen to 2,134.

An elderly Covid-19 patient died at a hospital in Raipur due to co-morbid conditions, taking the number of coronavirus fatalities in the state to 11.

At least, 63 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the state.

“53 new cases were reported from Rajnandgaon district, 25 from Janjgir-Champa district, seven from Raigarh, six from Balrampur, five from Durg, four from Narayanpur, three from Sukma and two from Korba while one patient each were found in Raipur and Bilaspur districts,” the health department official said.

“Four Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, belonging to the 45th battalion of the force also tested positive in Narayanpur,” a police official said.

The security personnel had been kept in a quarantine centre of the paramilitary force in Narayanpur town after they returned earlier this month from their home states.

Earlier, seven ITBP personnel had tested positive for coronavirus in Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon and Kondagaon districts.

The worst Maoist-affected Sukma district has recorded coronavirus cases for the first time with three Central Reserve Police Force soldiers, belonging to the 2nd battalion, testing positive, the health official said.

They too had been kept in a quarantine centre in Sukma town after they came back from their native states.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the 70-year-old man who had been admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, died due to co-morbidities and viral infection, an official of the institute said.

The elderly person had advanced stage of lung cancer, he added.

The numbers of active cases in Chhattisgarh state stands at 755, as 1,368 people have been discharged after being cured.

At least 1,23,983 people have been tested for the infection till date.