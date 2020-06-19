e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maoists in Chhattisgarh pack off woman cadre suspecting she has Covid-19

Maoists in Chhattisgarh pack off woman cadre suspecting she has Covid-19

The IGP said that Chepa was an active member of the Maoists’ PLGA battalion No. 1, which is headed by Madvi Hidma. She has been with the CPI (Maoist) for a decade.

india Updated: Jun 19, 2020 02:16 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by: Sabir Hussain
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by: Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The IGP said that Chepa also claimed that several cadres were suffering from fever and cold and most of them were being asked to leave the camps.
The IGP said that Chepa also claimed that several cadres were suffering from fever and cold and most of them were being asked to leave the camps.(For Representative Purposes Only/HT Archive)
         

A woman Maoist returned to her village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district after her colleagues reportedly asked her to leave when she showed flu-like symptoms on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

The police have sent the woman to a quarantine centre where she will be interrogated.

“We have been informed that a woman about the presence of Maoist, Sumitra Chepa (32), in the forest near in Modakpal and a team of force was sent there on Wednesday. Police have found her and during interrogation, Chepa said she was suffering from fever, cold and cough following which her colleagues asked her to leave the group suspecting coronavirus,” said Bastar’s Inspector General of Police, Sunderaj P.

The IGP said that Chepa was an active member of the Maoists’ PLGA battalion No. 1, which is headed by Madvi Hidma. She has been with the CPI (Maoist) for a decade.

“She was inducted in 2010 and was working with Hidma and hence she is very important for us,” said Sunderaj.

The IGP said that Chepa also claimed that several cadres were suffering from fever and cold and most of them were being asked to leave the camps.

“We have sent her in quarantine and her sample will be sent for a coronavirus test,” the officer said.

Police have also appealed to villagers in the area to inform them if any Maoist return to their village due to similar reasons so that their health examination can be done and preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus can be taken.

tags
top news
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
US Supreme Court blocks order to end DACA, many Indians among beneficiaries
US Supreme Court blocks order to end DACA, many Indians among beneficiaries
After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases
After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In