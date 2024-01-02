7 security personnel injured in fresh attack in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

At least seven security personnel on their way for a search operation were injured in an attack at Moreh in ethnic violence-hit Manipur Tengnoupal district on Tuesday, a day after the killing of four men in Thoubal prompted the authorities to tighten night curfew. Around 200 people have been killed in the ethnic violence between Metei and Kuki-Zo communities since May last year. (ANI/File)

Around 200 people have been killed and around 50,000 displaced in the ethnic violence between Metei and Kuki-Zo communities since May last year.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Kaikholal Haokip, a spokesperson for an umbrella group of Kukis in Tengnouplal, said a gunfight broke out between security forces and unidentified gunmen following reports of commandos abducting two unarmed civilians. “The firing is still on. It has been more than two hours. The two unarmed civilians were taken from Chvangphai.”

Tengnoupal police superintendent Luikham Lanmiyo denied reports of the arrest of anybody involved in the attack.

Deputy commissioner Krishna Kumar said the attack was unprovoked and that the wounded security personnel were rushed to separate hospitals. Five of the personnel were airlifted to Imphal, where they were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences. Two others were being treated in Moreh.

Officials said the four of the wounded were Manipur Police commandos and the rest were from the Border Security Force.

The security forces were attacked as top officials were scheduled to review and take a call on curfew measures starting Tuesday. On Monday, militants fired when residents of Lilong Chingao protested against a suspected extortion bid. One person was killed in a gunfight between Meitei and Kuki armed village defence volunteers in Kangpokpi on Saturday.