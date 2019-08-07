Fire in Ludhiana hosiery mill, 7 workers escape

punjab

Firefighters were on Wednesday struggling to put out a major fire in a hosiery factory in Punjab’s Ludhiana, which broke out in the morning, officials said.

More than 20 workers were present inside Trimurti Knitting Works when the fire broke out on the third floor of the factory in Pritampura area of the city at around 9:15am.

Seven workers, who were stuck on the top floor after the fire, escaped the blaze as they came down with the help of a ladder from the roof of the adjoining factory.

At least 12 fire tenders, including one private vehicle, have been deployed as the fire broke out on the third floor of the Trimurti Hosiery Mills in Pritampura area of the city.

Officials said short circuit could be the reason behind the fire.

