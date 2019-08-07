e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019

Fire in Ludhiana hosiery mill, 7 workers escape

Eight fire tenders were deployed as the fire started on the third floor of the Trimurti Hosiery Mills in Pritampura area of the city.

punjab Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Seven workers, who were stuck on the top floor after the fire, came down through the adjoining factory with the help of a ladder
Seven workers, who were stuck on the top floor after the fire, came down through the adjoining factory with the help of a ladder(HT Photo/ Gurpreet Singh)
         

Firefighters were on Wednesday struggling to put out a major fire in a hosiery factory in Punjab’s Ludhiana, which broke out in the morning, officials said.

More than 20 workers were present inside Trimurti Knitting Works when the fire broke out on the third floor of the factory in Pritampura area of the city at around 9:15am.

Seven workers, who were stuck on the top floor after the fire, escaped the blaze as they came down with the help of a ladder from the roof of the adjoining factory.

At least 12 fire tenders, including one private vehicle, have been deployed as the fire broke out on the third floor of the Trimurti Hosiery Mills in Pritampura area of the city.

Officials said short circuit could be the reason behind the fire.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 12:56 IST

tags
more from punjab
top news
    trending topics
    Sushma Swaraj Funeral UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesVirat KohliJammu and KashmirArticle 370Amit Shah
    don't miss