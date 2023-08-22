News / India News / Afternoon brief: 700 vehicles stranded after Kullu-Mandi highway blocked, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: 700 vehicles stranded after Kullu-Mandi highway blocked, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 22, 2023 01:13 PM IST

Himachal rain: 700 vehicles stranded after Kullu-Mandi highway blocked near Pandoh

Nearly 700 vehicles were stranded after the Kullu-Mandi national highway was blocked near Pandoh Dam on Tuesday following heavy rain overnight. Mandi superintendent of police Soumya Sambasivan said a temporary link road was built after the main highway was damaged in the recent landslides.

Vehicles stranded after the Kullu-Mandi national highway was blocked near Pandoh Dam on Tuesday following heavy rain overnight.(HT Photo)
Indian national robbed of USD 10,000, shot dead by assailants in Mexico

An Indian national living in Mexico was shot dead and another injured after they were robbed by unknown assailants in Mexico City, with Indian authorities demanding their Mexican counterparts to apprehend the culprits at the earliest. Read More

Jailer box office collection: Rajinikanth film becomes second fastest Tamil movie to gross 550 crore worldwide

Rajinikanth's latest film Jailer shows no sign of slowing down. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer has become the second fastest Tamil film to gross more than 550 crore worldwide. The action film, which was released on August 10, entered the 550 crore club on its 12th day in theatres, compared to 2.0, another. Read More

BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V nails oversized fashion in Hype Boy dance video with NewJeans; his airport fit steals the show

BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, often gets titled the most handsome male artist in the world with one of the best sartorial senses as well. When we think of V's fashion choices - tailored suits, oxford shoes, layered outfits, blazers, and elegant patterns come to mind. Read More

 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

