‘Jai Hind’: PM Modi, opposition leaders tweet wishes on 73rd Independence Day

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and several political leaders took to Twitter to wish the nation on the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday.

Here are some of the tweets from the Prime Minister and opposition leaders:

Prime Minister Modi

“Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Rajnath Singh

“Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all countrymen on Independence Day. On this auspicious occasion, I also extend my best wishes to all the soldiers serving in the armed forces. India is completely safe today, a big credit goes to our soldiers. Happy Independence Day to the people of India!” Union defence minister Rajnath Singh posted.

Rahul Gandhi

“‘Complete independence will be complete only to the extent of our approach in practice to truth and nonviolence.’ - Mahatma Gandhi. My best wishes to all of you on this our 73rd Independence Day,” the Congress leader wrote.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

“Today the country was free. Today our courage won. We saw the future of truth and laid the foundation of one person-one vote,” the Congress general secretary tweeted.

“Hindustan fulfilled the dream of independence by giving countless sacrifices. Freedom for everyone, everyone’s freedom. Freedom to make your future, freedom to choose your path. We have to protect it under any circumstances,” she said on Twitter.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 09:01 IST