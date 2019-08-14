73rd Independence Day | From Gaganyaan to Kashmir: Quotes from Independence Day speeches

india

Prime Ministers have over the years addressed the nation from the Mughal-era Red Fort in New Delhi and used the platform to talk about their government’s achievements and announce new schemes.

Here are some quotes from the Independence Day speeches in the last seven years.

Narendra Modi in 2018

“In 2022, when we will celebrate the 75th year of Independence, we are dedicated to sending people of the country to space. We will launch Gaganyaan... We will become the fourth country in the world to take people to space.”

“India’s voice is being heard effectively at the world stage. We are integral parts of forums whose doors were earlier closed for us.”

“The way shown to us by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the matters of Jammu and Kashmir is the best way. We would like to go in the same path. We do not want the path of bullets and abuses. We have to embrace the patriotic people of Kashmir, and proceed further.”

Narendra Modi in 2017

“Violence in the name of ‘astha’ is not something to be happy about, it will not be accepted in India.”

“India is about Shanti, Ekta and Sadbhavana. Casteism and communalism will not help us.”

“No bullets or abuses can solve the Kashmir problem, only hugs can do it.”

Narendra Modi in 2016

“We have bowed our heads, given previous government’s work respect; there is no place for arrogance in a democracy.”

“‘Unity in Diversity’ is the whole essence of Indian culture. There is no place for violence and atrocities, here.”

“Yes there are problems, but we have to rise above and fight such anti-social elements. Only then we’ll be able to progress in real sense.”

Narendra Modi in 2015

“Corruption is like a termite, it spreads slowly, reaches everywhere but it can be beaten with timely injections. I want to reaffirm that this nation will get rid of corruption. We can rid the country of corruption, we have to start from the top.”

“We are looking at systems for enabling start-ups. We must be Number 1 in start-ups. ‘Start-Up India, Stand-Up India’.”

Narendra Modi in 2014

“Our manufacturing should have zero defect so that our products should not be rejected in the global market. Besides, we should also keep in mind that manufacturing should not have any negative impact on our environment.”

“Today Indians, both in India and all over the world, are celebrating Independence Day. I convey my greetings to them, not as a Pradhan Mantri, but Pradhan Sevak (prime public servant).”

“India used to be called a land of snake charmers. Today, our youth has surprised the world with its IT skills. Our dream is to build a ‘Digital India’.”

Manmohan Singh in 2013

“We have envisioned a prosperous India. An India which has got rid of the centuries-old burden of poverty, hunger and disease. Where the light of education has driven away the darkness of ignorance and superstition.”

“Where there is social equality and all citizens enjoy the equal economic opportunity. Where no section of society faces injustice and exploitation.”

“We have strived for India’s voice to be heard loud and clear at the international level. We have strived to build a nation that is looked at with respect and honour by the whole world.”

“There can be no place for narrow and sectarian ideologies in a modern, progressive and secular country. Such ideologies divide our society and weaken our democracy. We should prevent them from growing.”

Manmohan Singh in 2012

“Recently the cabinet has approved the Mars Orbiter Mission. Under this Mission, our spaceship will go near Mars and collect important scientific information. This spaceship to Mars will be a huge step for us in the area of science and technology.”

“Our commitment to making the work of the government and administration transparent and accountable stands. On the last Independence Day, I promised you that we would take many steps for this purpose. I am happy to state that during the last one year we have achieved good progress in this area. The Lok Sabha has cleared the Lokpal and Lokayukta Bill. We hope that all political parties will help us in passing this Bill in the Rajya Sabha. ”

“Our government believes that the difficult problems which India faces can be resolved only with the cooperation of the common man. It will be our endeavour that in the coming time, still more people help us in tasks like the removal of poverty, illiteracy and inequality.”

