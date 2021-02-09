IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 75% pedestrian facilities unsafe, in violation of norms: Study
The researchers studied pedestrian infrastructure in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad between October 15 and December 31.(Reuters)
The researchers studied pedestrian infrastructure in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad between October 15 and December 31.(Reuters)
india news

75% pedestrian facilities unsafe, in violation of norms: Study

The survey found that at least 12 traffic refuge islands in central Delhi were beautified with saplings, statues or other installations, leaving little space for pedestrians to wait while the traffic signal was green for the vehicles.
READ FULL STORY
By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:57 AM IST

At least 75% of Delhi’s pedestrian facilities do not follow international standards of road safety, according to a survey by independent researchers which found that spaces meant for pedestrians were either encroached by people to feed birds or by the authorities to plant trees and place other obstructive installations.

The researchers, who are alumni from IIT-Bombay, School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) and IIT-Kanpur, studied 60 traffic refuge islands in Delhi and NCR towns. They found that 57 of them were not safe for pedestrians.

Traffic refuge islands are large platforms constructed at big intersections where pedestrians do not get enough time to cross over to the other side while the signal is green for them. The islands provide a safe space for pedestrians as they wait between carriageways for the traffic to clear.

To be sure, in 2019, nearly 46% of the total 1,463 road accident deaths in Delhi were that of pedestrians, according to data provided by Delhi traffic police. There are over 10 million registered vehicles in Delhi.

“These spaces are made in a triangular pattern so that it can hold maximum number of pedestrians. If you look at international standards of road safety, road owning agencies are not permitted to use any space. But here, we have found that these open spaces have been wrongly used for road beautification,” said Sumukhi Surendran, an independent researcher who works on traffic and road safety issues and led the survey in Delhi.

The researchers studied pedestrian infrastructure in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad between October 15 and December 31.

The survey found that at least 12 traffic refuge islands in central Delhi were beautified with saplings, statues or other installations, leaving little space for pedestrians to wait while the traffic signal was green for the vehicles.

The safety report also found that in cases where the traffic islands were not encroached, the space was being used by local residents to feed birds and street animals.

Globally, the urban design guidelines mandate that every large intersection where the time taken by pedestrians to take a complete round of the intersection is greater than three minutes, requires agencies to have refuge islands. These islands are meant to hold maximum number of pedestrians safe from the fast moving traffic. For instance, in China’s Beijing these traffic refuge islands have slopes so that pedestrians standing on the traffic island don’t face the risk of suddenly falling onto the moving traffic.

In Delhi, traffic refuge islands in areas such Govindpuri, Nehru Place, CR Park and Connaught Place were found “unfit for use” because grains and bits of food was laid out for birds.

Also, 32 of 50 road dividers and 12 out of 25 zebra crossings in Delhi were found in violation of the international road safety norms.

“Large trees were planted on dividers in areas near Dilshad Garden, Vivek Vihar, Uttam Nagar, Greater Kailash and Jasola Vihar...which were turning out to be safety hazards for pedestrians and motorists as it blocked the view of the incoming traffic and signals. Zebra crossing in many areas was ending in Metro pillars or encroachments,” the report read.

The report highlights that when a pedestrian is crossing the road, the view of the traffic signal and the incoming traffic should be clearly visible to them.

“No installation or plantation should be made over or around the traffic signal. While planting saplings on the road dividers, the agencies must ensure that the canopies of the trees, once it attains the adult age, should not block the view of incoming traffic,” the report read.

Maximum of these problems were found on roads under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). The civic body did not respond to repeated requests for a comment on the matter. The Public Works Department which also maintains large stretches of roads also refused to comment on the findings of the study.

Delhi traffic police said it conducted a similar survey in 2014, listing out inaccessible pedestrian facilities and conducted a series of meetings with road maintaining agencies asking them to fix the faults.

“We conduct regular meetings with local authorities to ensure that public spaces remain accessible to commuters, especially pedestrians. If trees are not pruned and posters are found blocking the view of traffic signals, such information is also shared with the civic agencies,” the traffic police said in a text response.

Raghu Shaurya, a resident of south Delhi’s CR Park, who has been wheelchair-bound for over a decade, said even in upscale neighbourhoods of the city, the public facilities are not designed for people.

“Road dividers and footpaths here are so high that even a normal healthy person will find it difficult to access it. Their solution for everything is to create footover bridges. Why should those on foot risk their lives and sweat extra only so that the cars can zoom faster? Every developed economy is now moving towards developing facilities that put pedestrians first,” Shaurya.

Experts also agree that civic agencies need a better understanding of safe urban designs.

“The problem is that there are so many agencies and even within an agency there are several departments that have little coordination among them. Aesthetics are important but so is the purpose of traffic refuge islands, zebra crossings and dividers. You cannot in the name of beautification defeat the whole purpose of a public facility. Experts need to be more actively roped in by the civic and road owning authorities before making such decisions,” said Sewa Ram, from School of Planning and Architecture.

Gurugram-based urban design and infrastructure expert Khushbu Prasad said a thorough audit of road infrastructure and public spaces should be conducted. “In 2012, when the Delhi Metro construction was on, we conducted a survey for the Delhi government and found that many zebra crossings were ending with Metro pillars. Our public spaces are designed only for cars, pedestrians feature way down in the hierarchy,” said Prasad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi
app
Close
A nurse fills a syringe with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Reuters file photo)
A nurse fills a syringe with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Reuters file photo)
india news

LIVE: Dutch govt will extend coronavirus curfew until March 3

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:30 AM IST
The Union health ministry had said on Monday that 17 states and Union Territories (UTs) did not add any death in the last 24 hours including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura among others.
READ FULL STORY
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi's speech offered no solution: Opposition

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Congress leaders also said that the PM tried to suggest that no one knows the contents of the three laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Opposition leaders during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Opposition leaders during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

Parliament LIVE: PM Modi likely to reply to Prez address in Lok Sabha tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:00 AM IST
Since the beginning of the budget session, opposition parties have been hitting out at the Centre regarding the farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws. Farmers have been camping at several border points in Delhi since November last year seeking the removal of these laws.
READ FULL STORY
AITC MP Mahua Moitra speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
AITC MP Mahua Moitra speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
india news

TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks cause uproar in Lok Sabha

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The remarks were later expunged from the house records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_08_2021_000301B)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_08_2021_000301B)(PTI)
india news

Farm stir, Bengal polls dominate Lok Sabha debate on President speech

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:50 AM IST
The debate started after protracted backchannel negotiations involving defence minister Rajnath Singh and Opposition leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Lok Sabha begins work as logjam finally ends

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Rajnath Singh says tradition of thanking the President should not be broken; Oppn decides to join the House debate
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mr Khan is sitting by a grave, alone. The shrine houses the grave of the aforementioned mystic as well as of other historical figures, famous and obscure, including a Mughal emperor.
Mr Khan is sitting by a grave, alone. The shrine houses the grave of the aforementioned mystic as well as of other historical figures, famous and obscure, including a Mughal emperor.
india news

Delhiwale: Like an ascetic, but with a family

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:35 AM IST
  • The daily life of Muhammed Naeem Khan
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mosque site in Dhannipur village near Ayodhya town.(HT Photo)
The mosque site in Dhannipur village near Ayodhya town.(HT Photo)
india news

Allahabad high court dismisses plea against allotment of land for mosque

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:25 AM IST
  • The Uttar Pradesh government allotted the land to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) for construction of a mosque in compliance with the Supreme Court’s November 2019 order that allotted the site, where the Babi mosque once stood, to the Hindu claimants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(PTI)
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(PTI)
india news

Farm laws: Elderly protesters recount ’88 stir, stare at a long haul

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:21 AM IST
The Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border is one of the epicentres of the farmers’ 75-day-old campaign against the agricultural laws they say would erode their bargaining power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Last week, the company restored access to 257 profiles it had temporarily blocked after an order from the government, setting up a rare confrontation with the ministry.(REUTERS)
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Last week, the company restored access to 257 profiles it had temporarily blocked after an order from the government, setting up a rare confrontation with the ministry.(REUTERS)
india news

Twitter says seeking dialogue with minister, safety of staff key

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:16 AM IST
  • The government later sent a notice saying Twitter was not in a position to judge the order and that it was an intermediary liable to follow directions as per the law, which could include penal provisions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
india news

PM slams ‘andolanjeevi’ in Rajya Sabha farm laws defence

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:05 AM IST
  • At the same time, the PM appealed to agitating farm groups to call off their protests, said all doors for suggestions and improvement remain open, and invited them for continued discussions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers studied pedestrian infrastructure in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad between October 15 and December 31.(Reuters)
The researchers studied pedestrian infrastructure in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad between October 15 and December 31.(Reuters)
india news

75% pedestrian facilities unsafe, in violation of norms: Study

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:57 AM IST
The survey found that at least 12 traffic refuge islands in central Delhi were beautified with saplings, statues or other installations, leaving little space for pedestrians to wait while the traffic signal was green for the vehicles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madras High Court.(HT file)
Madras High Court.(HT file)
india news

Zero tolerance for lawyers who spoil image of profession: Madras High Court

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:50 AM IST
The court said that stringent action was taken in the past by suspending advocates when the issue was prevalent and it was subsequently brought under control.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
india news

Sasikala announces return to Tamil Nadu politics

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Sasikala, who last month finished serving a four-year prison term in Bengaluru after her conviction in a disproportionate assets case and was treated for Covid-19, read aloud from notes she had prepared on a stopover in the Tamil Nadu town of Vaniyambadi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra along with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan during a road show before filing the nomination for the upcoming Delhi assembly election on January 21.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
BJP candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra along with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan during a road show before filing the nomination for the upcoming Delhi assembly election on January 21.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

Delhi riots: Police seeks report on plea seeking FIR against Kapil Mishra

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:44 AM IST
On February 23, 2020, Mishra visited the Jafrabad Metro station and held protests against those who blocked the road (anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, or anti-CAA, demonstrators) that runs underneath the metro station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP