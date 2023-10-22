7.5k soil samples from across states to be used for garden along Kartavya Path

More than 50,000 people will converge on the national capital on October 31, some travelling for over 40 hours by train and bringing with them 7,500 soil samples from across the country that will be used to establish a garden along the Kartavya Path the runs between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate, an official said. The initiative is part of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh (my soil, my country)” campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

The soil samples will be used to create an Amrit Vatika (eternal garden) and numerous saplings will be planted on that day, the official said, declining to be named.

The initiative is part of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh (my soil, my country)” campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modito pay tribute to freedom fighters, central armed forces personnel and soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Various programmes will be organized across the country in memory of the martyrs and special inscriptions will be installed in villages nationwide, Modi had said.

The campaign also includes an “Amrit Kalash Yatra” organised throughout the country.

The Meri Maati Mera Desh initiative seeks to bring people together to celebrate India’s land and valour, symbolizing the nation’s journey towards freedom and progress. It aims to instill national pride and inspire future generations to preserve India’s cherished heritage.

“A crucial aspect of the programme is expressing gratitude to all the brave individuals who made the supreme sacrifice, including freedom fighters, defence personnel, and those from the central armed police forces and state police. Their names will be inscribed on Shilaphalakam (memorial), which will be erected locally within panchayats, villages, and urban areas,” the programme brochuresaid.

“These inscriptions may be near Amrit Sarovars (rejuvenated water bodies), local schools, or other prominent locations,” it said. “During the ceremony, people are encouraged to either individually or collectively take a selfie while taking the pledge with soil or ‘mitti ka diya (clay lamp)’ in the hand and upload it to the dedicated website.”

