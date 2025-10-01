75-year-old man marries woman half his age in UP, dies next morning

A 75-year-old man’s wish for companionship in old age came true, but was short-lived. In Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, he married a 35-year-old woman, but was found dead the very next morning. The incident took place in Kuchhmuchh village of the district, where the man had been living alone after the death of his first wife a year ago. They performed a court marriage and later held a small ceremony with rituals at a temple. (X/@KarishmaAziz_)

The sudden death of the man, Sangruram, after the wedding has raised suspicions in the family and among neighbours, NDTV reported.

Survived by no children from his first marriage, the man's life depended on farming. To get rid of this solitude, he decided to remarry, to a woman half his age.

Some of his relatives and villagers said he had recently spoken about wanting to marry again, but his family had advised him not to.

However, he married 35-year-old Manbhavati on Monday (September 29). They performed a court marriage and later held a small ceremony with rituals at a temple.

What happened?

This was also Manbhavati’s second marriage. She reportedly has three children from her previous husband, two daughters and a son.

She told the villagers that her husband had promised she would only need to take care of the household, while he would provide for the children.

Manbhavati said the couple spent much of their wedding night talking to each other, according to the report.

In the morning, however, Sangruram’s health suddenly deteriorated. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

Funeral rites stopped

Sangruram’s sudden death has triggered a wave of suspicion in the village. Some residents are skeptical of the circumstances.

His relatives, who live in Delhi and have yet to reach the village, have reportedly asked that the funeral proceedings be halted.

They have requested that the rites be performed only after their arrival.