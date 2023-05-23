Home / India News / 76% appear for CUET-UG exam on second day

76% appear for CUET-UG exam on second day

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
May 23, 2023 12:21 AM IST

The second day of the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) witnessed 76% attendance, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Monday.

Students arrive to appear for thee Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) at an examination centre in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ HT)
The CUET-UG was conducted at 450 centres in 262 cities, the testing agency said on Monday.

As per the National Testing Agency , 2,24,575 students were scheduled to take the exam on Monday. Out of the total candidates, 76% appeared for the exam and 24% skipped it. The first day of the exam on Sunday had also witnessed 76% attendance. The computer-based exam, which is being conducted in three shifts every day, will continue till June 6, with NTA keeping June 7 and 8 as buffer days. University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that the first shift witnessed 74% attendance on Monday, the second and third shifts recorded 79% and 75% attendance, respectively.Meanwhile, NTA will release the admit cards for students whose exams are scheduled between May 25 and May 8 on Wednesday morning.

“We will announce the city information slips for the third phase (29 May - 2 June) on 23 May,” the UGC chief added.

