76-year-old man, friend, raped 13-year-old girl, sent her home with 10: Cops

Published on Aug 02, 2022 03:12 PM IST
The Chhattisgarh Police arrested the two men on Sunday after the family of the girl found out about the rape and filed a first information report (FIR)
Police said the incident came to light on Saturday when a woman from the girl’s neighbourhood saw her coming out of Kunjram’s house. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR: A 76-year-old man in central Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar district lured a 13-year-old girl with 10 to his house, raped her and then invited his friend, 47, over to rape the teenager, a senior district police officer said after the arrest of the two men on Sunday.

Baloda Bazar superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Jha said the two men, Kunjram Verma, 76, and Ramesh Verma, 47, were arrested on Sunday on a complaint lodged by the rape survivor’s parents a day earlier.

“The girl was lured with 10 by Kunjram and then he called Ramesh…. The girl told police that both raped her thrice,” Jha said.

“Kunjram lived alone and used to call her to his house promising to give her 10 each time. He raped her along with Ramesh who owns a grocery shop in the locality,” said Jha.

The incident came to light on Saturday when a woman from the girl’s neighbourhood saw her coming out of Kunjram’s house. The woman alerted the girl’s mother who spoke to her daughter. A police complaint was subsequently filed.

“The girl complained of abdominal pains and vomiting when she came to the police. She was admitted to hospital and discharged on Monday, “Jha said.

The accused have been booked on the charges of gang rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and remanded in judicial custody by a local court.

    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

