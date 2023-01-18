Home / India News / 7-member panel to submit report on raising retirement age of docs in U.P.

7-member panel to submit report on raising retirement age of docs in U.P.

Published on Jan 18, 2023 09:42 PM IST

At present, there are less than 1,400 doctors working in government hospitals across the state while at least 6,000 posts remain vacant.

The seven-member committee has director medical care as the chairperson. (Representational photo)
LUCKNOW A seven-member committee has been asked to prepare a report on the proposal to increase the retirement age of government doctors in Uttar Pradesh.

While the state government wants to increase retirement age of government doctors to 65 years from the present 62 years, the doctors are opposing the idea. In view of the situation, director-general (medical health) Dr Lilly Singh has constituted a seven-member committee to study objections before a final proposal.

Dr Singh was directed by special secretary to prepare a proposal for increasing the retirement age of doctors. This is the third such proposal since 2019 when the retirement age was increased from the initial 58 years. “The committee will meet and discuss the points regarding the retirement age and file its report as early as possible,” said an official order from Dr Lilly Singh.

The seven-member committee has director medical care as the chairperson. Meanwhile, its members include -- additional director administration, joint director personnel, nominee from director general family welfare, a doctor on level three nominated by chief medical officer of Lucknow, a doctor on level two nominated by director Lok Bandhu hospital and a doctor on level one nominated by the director of the Balarampur Hospital.

Reacting to the proposal to increase retirement age, government doctors have said that the authorities should instead recruit more doctors at level one. The provincial medical service association (PMSA) body of government doctors even wrote a letter to Dr Lilly Singh to register their objection. Further, the Lucknow branch of the association -- which represents government doctors across the state -- held a meeting opposing the idea to raise the retirement age.

Story Saved
