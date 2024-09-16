8 booked for thrashing Dalit man at temple

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against eight people for allegedly tying a 28-year-old Dalit man and then thrashed him for entering a local temple in Bagalkot district, police said adding that there are doubts regarding the incident itself. FIR has been registered against eight people for allegedly tying a 28-year-old Dalit man and then thrashed him for entering a local temple in Bagalkot district (File photo)

Badami circle inspector Kariappa said that the FIR was registered on Saturday on the basis of a complaint by the victim, Arjun Madara.

He said: “Following Madara’s complaint, we registered a case against eight people under the Prevention of Atrocities Act and BNS sections 352 (intentional insult), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 118 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons).”

The complaint stated that Madar had gone to offer prayers at Dyamavva Gudi temple on September 10 when some people questioned his right to be in the temple as he was from a Dalit community. This allegedly led to a verbal altercation, which escalated when eight people tied him to a pole and thrashed him, the complaint said.

Kariappa said that during the investigation, discrepancies were found in Madara’s account. He said: “It was discovered that the temple incident might not have taken place as described. The victim was reportedly engaged in a conversation with a woman from the village when an upper-class Reddy advised him against it.”

“Madara allegedly reacted violently, leading to the assault and subsequent complaint of atrocity. The upper-class community has since socially boycotted him, and an investigation is ongoing,” he added.