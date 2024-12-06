8 dead, 40 injured as bus collides with tanker on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Kanpur: Eight people were killed and around 40 others injured after a double-decker bus collided with a water tanker on the Agra-Lucknow expressway on Friday afternoon, according to the police. Police officer said the driver allegedly lost control and crashed into the water tanker. (HT photo)

The sleeper bus, travelling from Lucknow to Delhi, was carrying around 50 passengers when it met with the accident.

A police officer said the driver allegedly lost control and crashed into the water tanker from behind near the 141km mark, between Saurikh and Sakrawa.

The injured passengers, around 40, were transported to medical facilities, the officer added.

“Teams from multiple police stations and ambulances were dispatched immediately. Eight people have been confirmed dead, and 17 injured individuals were sent to Saifai Medical University for treatment,” said superintendent of police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand.

Local police and officers from the Uttar Pradesh expressways industrial development authority (UPEIDA) carried out the rescue operations. Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, who was travelling on the same route, stopped to supervise the rescue efforts.