8 dead, 40 injured as bus collides with tanker on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

“Teams from multiple police stations and ambulances were dispatched immediately. Eight people have been confirmed dead, and 17 injured individuals were sent to Saifai Medical University for treatment,” said superintendent of police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand.
Local police and officers from the Uttar Pradesh expressways industrial development authority (UPEIDA) carried out the rescue operations. Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, who was travelling on the same route, stopped to supervise the rescue efforts.