Home / India News / 8 dead as storm, lightning strike Assam: State bulletin
india news

8 dead as storm, lightning strike Assam: State bulletin

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the ‘Bordoisila’ , as such summer storms and lightnings are called, lashed several parts of Assam since Thursday.
At least eight persons, including two minors, were killed as severe storm accompanied by lightning strikes hit Assam, an official bulletin said on Saturday. (Representative use)
At least eight persons, including two minors, were killed as severe storm accompanied by lightning strikes hit Assam, an official bulletin said on Saturday. (Representative use)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 11:25 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Guwahati

At least eight persons, including two minors, were killed as severe storm accompanied by lightning strikes hit Assam, an official bulletin said on Saturday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the ‘Bordoisila’ , as such summer storms and rains are called, lashed several parts of Assam since Thursday.In addition to the human casualty, it left behind a trail of destruction, including damaged houses, uprooted trees and snapped electric lines.

The ASDMA bulletin, which was updated till 8 pm on April 15, said that four persons were killed in Dibrugarh on Friday due to the massive storm.

The deceased have been identified and included a 12 year-old.Three more persons lost their lives to the storm in Barpeta district on Thursday and a 15-year old boy died in lightning in Goalpara district, ASDMA said.

The storm uprooted scores of trees and dozens of electric poles, damaged many houses at various places in the past few days, ASDMA said in the bulletin.

At least 7,378 houses and other establishments have been damaged in the state during the last two days, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out