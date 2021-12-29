e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 8 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Dantewada

8 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Dantewada

The police claim that 226 Moaists have surrendered since June under an initiative called Lon Varratu but tribal leaders allege that the initiative has put ordinary tribals in a nut cracker between the Maoists and the police.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:16 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The eight Maoists who surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Monday.
The eight Maoists who surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Monday.(Chhattisgarh Police)
         

Eight Maoists, including four allegedly involved in the killing of a BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi in April 2019, surrendered in Dantewada district of Bastar region citing their disappointment in the ‘hollow ideology’ of CPI (Maoist), the Chhattisgarh police said on Tuesday.

Police said that the surrendered Maoists were given immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 each and will be provided other facilities under the Chhattisgarh government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.

“Eight Maoists surrendered on Monday evening under our drive which is called ‘Lon Varratu’. Out of these eight, Bhima Barse (28), Sona Tati (20), Madka Barse (21) and Pitte alias Bhima Mandavi (35) among who were among the Maoists involved in the killing of MLA Mandavi,” said Dantewada’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhishek Pallava.

The others who surrendered are Aytu Bhaskar (25), section commander in platoon number 13 of Maoists, Raju Karam (25), head of Chetna Natya Mandli and Mahesh Kumar Dodi, the SP added.

“We have started a drive “Lon Varratu” which has been very successful in Dantewada district and till now a total of 226 Maoists have surrendered in the district,” said the SP.

Under “Lon Varratu”, which in local Gondi language means ‘Return Home’, about 50 hypersensitive Maoist villages have been selected and pamphlets about the details of the left-wing rebels have been put in the village by the villagers with an appeal to surrender. The initiative was launched in June.

However, tribal leaders allege that in “Lon Varratu” drive, the common tribals now find themselves trapped between police and Maoists.

“Who has given rights to the police to declare a person as Maoist? Have they submitted the list of Maoists to the court? Common people who are farming in their village are declared as Maoist under this campaign,” said Soni Sori, a tribal leader of Bastar.

She further said that on one hand, the tribals are pressurized to surrender and on the other hand, Maoists torture them for cooperating with police.

tags
top news
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest
‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In