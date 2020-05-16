e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 8 more Nanded pilgrims test positive for Covid-19

8 more Nanded pilgrims test positive for Covid-19

According to officials familiar with the development, the four Nanded returnees are residents of Sandhwan and Chand Bhan villages of Faridkot district, which now reported 52 cases so far.

chandigarh Updated: May 16, 2020 08:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Faridkot/Rupnagar/Ludhiana
A police personnel keeps watch near shuttered shops during lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, at Hall Bazar in Amritsar.
A police personnel keeps watch near shuttered shops during lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, at Hall Bazar in Amritsar.(Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
         

Eight more people, including four who returned from Takht Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded, tested positive for Covid-19 in Punjab on Friday, taking the total tally in Punjab to 2,005.

According to officials familiar with the development, the four Nanded returnees are residents of Sandhwan and Chand Bhan villages of Faridkot district, which now reported 52 cases so far.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said the patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

Meanwhile, in Ludhiana, two persons found dead tested positive for Covid-19, days after their bodies were found.

One of them, Karan Kumar (15) of Janak Puri, was murdered while the other’s body was found near the rail tracks near the Gill area on May 12. Sixteen police officials, who carried out preliminary examination of the crime scene, have been asked to self isolate after the infection was confirmed.

In a related development, news agency PTI has reported that 500 patients recovered in the state on Friday. Among the discharged patients, most were pilgrims who had returned from Hazoor Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra last month, a health official was quoted as saying. The state had witnessed a spike in the number of cases after 1,225, out of around 4,200 Nanded pilgrims tested positive for coronavirus.

A Punjab health official said the patients have been discharged following the Centre’s revised discharge guidelines, which says people infected with coronavirus, with very mild or mild and pre-symptomatic cases can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and with no fever for three days.

As per the Centre’s new guidelines, no test for COVID-19 is required before discharge in such cases.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In