8 more Nanded pilgrims test positive for Covid-19

chandigarh

Updated: May 16, 2020 08:32 IST

Eight more people, including four who returned from Takht Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded, tested positive for Covid-19 in Punjab on Friday, taking the total tally in Punjab to 2,005.

According to officials familiar with the development, the four Nanded returnees are residents of Sandhwan and Chand Bhan villages of Faridkot district, which now reported 52 cases so far.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said the patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

Meanwhile, in Ludhiana, two persons found dead tested positive for Covid-19, days after their bodies were found.

One of them, Karan Kumar (15) of Janak Puri, was murdered while the other’s body was found near the rail tracks near the Gill area on May 12. Sixteen police officials, who carried out preliminary examination of the crime scene, have been asked to self isolate after the infection was confirmed.

In a related development, news agency PTI has reported that 500 patients recovered in the state on Friday. Among the discharged patients, most were pilgrims who had returned from Hazoor Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra last month, a health official was quoted as saying. The state had witnessed a spike in the number of cases after 1,225, out of around 4,200 Nanded pilgrims tested positive for coronavirus.

A Punjab health official said the patients have been discharged following the Centre’s revised discharge guidelines, which says people infected with coronavirus, with very mild or mild and pre-symptomatic cases can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and with no fever for three days.

As per the Centre’s new guidelines, no test for COVID-19 is required before discharge in such cases.

(With agency inputs)