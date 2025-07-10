8 Thane school staff booked for checking if girls were on periods

The principal and an attendant of a private school at Shahapur in Thane district have been arrested while six others have been booked under charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, after girls from classes 5 to 10 were made to strip and subjected to examination without consent or medical supervision to check if they were menstruating, police officials said. The school principal, meanwhile, has been dismissed from her position, authorities said.(Image for representation)

The incident took place on Tuesday morning after the staff at the school allegedly found bloodstains in the school’s washroom. On Wednesday, irate parents and child rights activists reached the school and demanded action against the management and the teachers involved.

According to a complaint lodged by the parents of one of students, the school principal summoned the girls to the convention hall of the school where they were showed the photos of blood stains on the walls and floor of the washroom by screening them through a projector. The girls were asked if anybody from them was menstruating, the complaint said.

The girls were then divided into two groups.

All those who said they were menstruating, were asked to give their thumb impression to the teachers. But those girls who said they were not, were taken to the washroom one by one with a woman attendant forcing them to undress and subjecting them to examination, the complaint said.

The parents of a Class 7 student said, “My daughter came home shaking. She told me she was forced to take off her clothes in the washroom in front of other students. This is not discipline, it is mental harassment.”

Thane (rural) additional superintendent of police Rahul Zalte said the parents gathered at the school and demanded action against the teachers involved. “The situation turned tense for a while with the irate parents demanding action,” he said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the school principal, four teachers, the attendant and two trustees, the police said.

The case against the eight persons was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.

Late on Wednesday evening, police officials confirmed that the principal and the attendant who conducted the examination have been arrested in connection with the case.

The school principal, meanwhile, has been dismissed from her position, authorities said.