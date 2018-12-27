8-year-old girl allegedly raped by classmate in Bhopal

An eight-year-old girl, student of a private school in Bhopal city, was allegedly raped by her classmate, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by her parents, another unidentified boy was also involved in the crime.

While the police were yet to receive the girl’s medical report, a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the shocking incident.

The alleged incident took place near the girl’s house Tuesday. The case was registered Wednesday after the girl’s parents approached police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kaushal said that as per the complaint, an eight-year-old classmate of the girl and another unidentified boy raped her.

“The police are interrogating the boy and his parents. No arrest has been made as the accused too is a minor,” he said.

Superintendent of Police (Bhopal South) Rahul Lodha has constituted an SIT headed by a woman police officer for further probe, Kaushal added.

Detailed medical report of the girl is awaited, he said.

A case of rape under IPC section 376 and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at Govindpura police station.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 21:44 IST