8-year-old raped, killed: Police

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 16:27 IST

An eight-year-old minor has been allegedly raped and then killed in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district, police said. According to a police official, the incident has been reported within the limits of Choti Sadri police station area.

“The girl’s father had reported her missing on Saturday afternoon at 2.24pm. According to the report, the girl’s father had gone with the family to a farm. During this time, her daughter was alone at home. When he returned to home around 11am in the morning, his daughter was missing,” said Ravindra Pratap Singh, station house officer (SHO), Choti Sadri police station area.

After registering the report, the police reached the victim’s village and started searching for the girl with help from the villagers. After searching for about more than two hours, her body was found in a dry well in the village.

The police, with the help of the villagers, took the child’s body out of the well and took her to a local hospital around 5.15pm. “Marks of bruised and scars were also found on the body of the victim...Prima facie investigation reveals that the girl was killed after being raped.,” the SHO added.

The post-mortem report confirmed that she was raped and then dumped into the well.

The body has been handed over to the family members of the victim and special teams have been formed to nab the accused. The team has started registering the statements of the neighbours and family members.

A case of murder and rape has been registered on the complaint of father. Further investigation is on.