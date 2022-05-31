8 years have been about fulfilling aspirations: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that coming out of the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, India has become one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

The Prime Minister said when his government is completing its eight years, the confidence of the country, the confidence of the countrymen in themselves is unprecedented. “The country is getting out of the vicious cycle of corruption, scams worth thousands of crores, nepotism, terrorist organisations spreading across the country, and regional discrimination, in which it was trapped before 2014,” Modi said.

The National Democratic Alliance led by Modi took oath of office on May 26, 2014.

The Prime Minister was speaking after he released benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme via video conferencing. “This is also an example for you children that even the most difficult days too pass,” he added.

Referring to the welfare policies like Swachh Bharat Mission, Jan Dhan Yojana or Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan, the Prime Minister said that the government is moving with the spirit of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”. “The last 8 years have been devoted to the welfare and service of the poor. As a member of the family, we have tried to reduce difficulties and improve the ease of living for the poor of the country.”

The Prime Minister noted that by increasing the use of technology, the government has ensured the protection of the rights of the poor. “Now the poorest of the poor are confident that they will get the benefit of the government’s schemes, they will get it continuously. To increase this trust, our government is now running a campaign of 100% empowerment,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the heights that India has achieved in the last eight years, no one could have imagined earlier. “Today, India’s pride has increased around the world, India’s power has increased in the global forums,” Modi said.

He expressed happiness that youth power is leading this journey of India. “Just dedicate your life to your dreams, they are bound to be realised,” Modi said.

Several Union ministers, too, highlighted the NDA government’s achievements.

Union home minister Amit Shah referred to India under PM Modi as a “new India”, which is resilient, strong, capable and Atmanirbhar.

“PM Narendra Modi made power the medium to give the poor, farmers, women and the underprivileged their rights, thereby instilling their faith in democracy and making them a participant in the development journey of the country. Congratulations to all the countrymen for these 8 years full of many historical achievements,” Shah tweeted.

Highlighting the achievements of PM Modi’s government in the defence sector over the last eight years, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that India, under the resolve of being self-reliant, is now among the major defence equipment exporting countries.

“Whether it is the matter of defence of the country or the economy, India’s position on every front has become much stronger than before. With the resolve of becoming self-reliant, we are moving forward rapidly and its impact is visible in the defence sector. Today India is counted among the major defence equipment exporting countries,” Singh tweeted.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the PM Modi-led government holistically strengthened the healthcare infrastructure.

“In the last 8 years, along with the all-round development of the country, with the spirit of ‘Antyodaya’, PM Modi has ensured the interest of the common people by bringing many schemes in the health sector,” he tweeted.

Mandaviya also thanked PM Modi for “world’s best Covid management” and said, “While the biggest pandemic of the century affected the whole world, India did the world’s best Covid management and ran the world’s largest vaccination campaign. All this was possible due to the able leadership and visionary thinking of PM Narendra Modi. Today, India is in safe hands.”

External affairs minister S Jaishankar hailed PM Modi for having a foreign policy that has people at its centre.

“Marking 8 Years of a Modi foreign policy that has the people at its centre. A diplomacy for our development, security and civilisation. A diplomacy that serves its people,” he said.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that since 2014, India is seeing clean, transparent and accountable governance.

“Since 2014 India is seeing clean, transparent and accountable governance, being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Aiming at transformational changes, both lethargy in system and dead/archaic laws are weeded out. Seva bhav will continue to guide us in reaching out to all.”

Opposition parties, however, said mismanagement of the economy, high inflation and subversion of Constitutional principles have almost been “synonymous” with the eight years of the Narendra Modi regime at the Centre.

Addressing a press meet, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and ministers Sashi Panja and Chandrima Bhattacharya said the Modi government has “failed on all fronts”, and demanded that a proper audit of the PM CARES fund should be carried out.

“Spiralling fuel rates, high inflation rate, and the surging price of essentials are synonymous with the Modi regime. What is also worrisome is that the Constitution is constantly undermined and disregarded,” Bhattacharya said. “Under the BJP government, misgovernance has taken centre stage,” Bhattacharya added.

TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla, too, attacked the NDA government.

“While the GDP of our country is falling, the one GDP on the rise is - Gas- Diesel- Petrol and where has the money from this exponential rise been invested? With inflation at a high, when will the country see ‘acche din’ of ‘Mehengai Mukt Bharat’?”

Alleging failure of law and order in the country, she asked as to when will “the non-PR and real Amrit Kaal” be given to the people of the country.

Farmers are the heartbeat of the nation, but paddy and turmeric farmers of Telangana are suffering at the hands of BJP for seeking “minimum acknowledgment of their hard work”, she alleged.