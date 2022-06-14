80 hours on, rescue ops for Chhattisgarh boy, 11, who fell in borewell continue

The rescue operations to pull out an 11-year-old Chhattisgarh boy - Rahul Sahu - who fell in a borewell on June 10 have been going on for over 80 hours, reports say. According to Janjgir collector, Jitendra Shukla, a breakthrough is expected soon. Asserting that the boy's condition is “better”, the collector said that chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was monitoring the situation continuously via video call.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Janjgir SP Vijay Agarwal said that the rescue operation is “very critical”, adding that around 150 officials have been deployed at the incident site.

The incident took place on Friday around 4 pm when the 11-year-old boy fell in the borewell while he was playing in the backyard of his house in Malkharoda development block's Pihrid village. According to reports, the borewell he fell in is unused and has a depth of 80 feet.

Over 500 personnel from various agencies, including those from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army, were working to rescue the boy since Friday. On Monday, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had said that the rescue will take “some more time” as a “rock was proving to be an obstacle” in pulling out the child.

“The rescue operation is still on. Pulling out the boy will take some more time as a stone was discovered while drilling the ground. However, the voices of NDRF jawans, resonating around the borewell for the last three days, continue to be Rahul’s hopes. At 5 am today, he ate a banana,” Baghel had tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, CM Baghel has also spoken to the boy's family members twice over the phone.

