e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 800 in Karnataka to go under quarantine, two identified in Andhra

800 in Karnataka to go under quarantine, two identified in Andhra

india Updated: Apr 02, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Karnataka government on Wednesday said about 1,500 people from the state attended the gathering in March at Tablighi Jamaat’s Delhi centre that later emerged as a coronavirus (Covid-19) infection hotspot. Samples of as many as 143 of them have so far been taken for testing while 800 have been screened.

Health and family welfare department principal secretary Jawaid Akhtar said the department had received the list of the 1,500 people from the Centre. “Of them, 800 have been identified and the 143 who were symptomatic have undergone tests. We expect the results to start coming in from tomorrow. Efforts are on to trace the rest of the people who attended the meeting.”

Akhtar has issued an appeal asking all those who participated in the Jamaat’s Delhi congregation to voluntarily get in touch with the department. He added the 800 will be in public quarantine and after 14 days would be put under home quarantine. “We are in the process of collecting travel history of all these people.”

Officials said the 1,500 belong to all the 30 districts of the state, where nine more people tested positive for Covid-on Wednesday.

In Andhra Pradesh, two people, who attended the Jamaat event, have been quarantined along with their family members. Both of them belong to Krishna district. “It has been found that many of those who went to Delhi Markaz [centre] and returned are testing positive for coronavirus,” said Nandigama deputy police superintendent GV Ramana Murthy. “Tests have been performed but the results are pending.”

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to all those who had attended the Delhi gathering to get tested voluntarily.

In Puducherry, two people, who attended the Jamaat event, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday while seven others were under observation. Chief minister V Narayanasamy appealed to all those, who took part in the meet, to volunteer themselves for screening.

As many as 21 people from Puducherry had attended the congregation last month, and only nine returned to the Union territory.

Health and family welfare director Mohan Kumar said the two had been admitted to a government hospital and undergone tests.

top news
Covid-19 cases hit close to 2000, Markaz contact tracing on ‘war footing’
Covid-19 cases hit close to 2000, Markaz contact tracing on ‘war footing’
Covid-19 updates: India reports 437 cases in 24 hours, 1834 people infected
Covid-19 updates: India reports 437 cases in 24 hours, 1834 people infected
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
This website can help you find out which stores are open near you
This website can help you find out which stores are open near you
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
Covid-19: Scramble to find attendees after Ajit Doval clears Nizamuddin Markaz
Covid-19: Scramble to find attendees after Ajit Doval clears Nizamuddin Markaz
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news