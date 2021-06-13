80,834 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in 24 hours, lowest in over 2 months

India on Sunday recorded 80,834 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to the Union health ministry dashboard at 8am. This is the lowest tally recorded since April 2.

With this, the country's total infections went up to 29,439,989 and as many as 3,303 people died due to the virus in 24 hours, the ministry added, taking the total death toll to 370,384.

The total number of tests done during the previous day were 19,00,312, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate went down to 4.25%, less than 10% for 20 consecutive days, and the recovery rate increased to 95.26% in last 24 hours. As many as 1,32,062 recoveries were recorded on Saturday, taking the overall discharges to 28,043,446.

The country has vaccinated as many as 25,31,95,048 people against the virus, out of which 34,84,239 were vaccinated in one day.

These numbers come as India struggles with the second wave of the deadly disease that has killed over 3 million people worldwide.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the G7 leaders' summit on Saturday, said the member states needed to adopt a united approach to this pandemic and future health emergencies with the mantra of “One earth, one health”.

The PM stressed on India’s approach to counter the pandemic that synergised efforts of the government, industry and civil society, and said India is willing to share its expertise with others.



