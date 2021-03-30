IND USA
Representational Image
81-year-old Covid-19 patient dies by suicide at government hospital in Nagpur

The incident took place at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC), Nagpur on Monday.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 02:35 PM IST

In a shocking incident, an 81-year-old Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide at the government hospital in Nagpur.

The incident took place at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC), Nagpur on Monday.

Dr. Kanchan Wankhede, Medical Superintendent (In-charge), GMC Nagpur, informed that the old man, who was admitted in the Covid-19 ward of the hospital, committed suicide by hanging himself using an oxygen pipe inside a bathroom.

Nagpur has been witnessing a dynamic surge in Covid-19 cases and reported 3,177 new infections on Monday. There are 38,298 active cases in the district.

