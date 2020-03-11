e-paper
85-year-old man tests positive for coronavirus in Jaipur

The man, his wife and son and the doctor who treated them have been admitted to the isolation ward at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur

india Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hinduistan Times, Jaipur
The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Rajasthan has now risen to three.(AP)
         

An 85-year-old man who returned from Dubai to Jaipur on February 28 has tested positive for coronavirus, a top Rajasthan government official said Wednesday.

He is the first local resident to test positive in Rajasthan. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state has now gone up to three.

An Italian couple who was part of a tourist group vacationing in Rajasthan, tested positive for the virus and are undergoing treatment in the isolation ward at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences in Jaipur.

“The 85-year-old man came to hospital with symptoms on Monday was found presumptive positive in the first test. The test was repeated with fresh samples on Tuesday and tested positive,” Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health department, said.

Singh said the man, his wife and son and the doctor who treated them have been admitted to the isolation ward at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

“We have traced the 235 people with whom the man came in contact and they are all being monitored,” he said.

Singh said the department officials have got the passenger manifest of the SpiceJet flight on which the man travelled from Dubai to Jaipur and are doing due diligence on that.

“Intense contact tracing is going on,” he said.

Fourteen other Italians who were also part of the group of tourists that included the couple, also tested positive after arriving in New Delhi from Rajasthan and were shifted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram. An Indian, who was driving the bus the tourists had hired, also tested positive for the infection.

