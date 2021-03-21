86.8% of India's Covid-related deaths recorded in these 6 states
- The death toll reached 159,755 on Sunday with six states accounting for 86.8 per cent of the new Covid- related deaths reported, according to the health ministry.
As India reported 43,846 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the biggest daily jump in four months which pushed the tally to 11,599,130 cases, 197 Covid- related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The death toll reached 159,755 and six states accounted for 86.8 per cent of the new Covid- related deaths reported, according to the health ministry. Seventeen states and union territories, however, did not report any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These include Rajasthan, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Puducherry, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.
Here’s a look at the six states that accounted for 86.8 per cent of the Covid-related deaths:
Maharashtra
Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state, reported 27,126 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally to 2,449,147 cases. The state reported the highest number of Covid-related deaths with which the death toll in the state mounted to 53,300.
Punjab
Punjab recorded 2,587 new coronavirus cases on Saturday which was the highest single-day spike in the past six months, taking the tally to 210,466 cases. The state reported the second highest number of deaths from the pathogen as 38 more people died from the infection which took the death toll to 6,280.
Kerala
Kerala logged 2,078 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday and 15 deaths, taking the infection count to 1,102,702 and the death toll to 4,482. The state, therefore, reported the third highest number of Covid-19 related deaths.
Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 1,273 Covid-19 cases which was the highest single-day spike in the state this year which pushed the state's tally to 323,153. With 11 people succumbing to the infection, the state reported the fourth highest number of Covid-19 related deaths which took the death toll in the state to 3,940.
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 1,243 new infections and 8 fatalities which took the caseload to 865,693 and the death toll to 12,590. Thus, the state reported the fifth highest number of Covid-19 related deaths.
Karnataka
Karnataka logged over 1,798 new Covid-19 cases and seven Covid-19 related deaths on Saturday. As Karnataka recorded the sixth highest number of deaths due to coronavirus in the country, the death toll in the state stood at 12,432.
