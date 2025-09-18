Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
87 weapons seized during search operations in hill districts: Manipur police

BySobhapati Samom
Updated on: Sept 18, 2025 10:07 pm IST

In a statement, the Manipur police said the seized weapons included one US-made M16 rifle and Insas rifle each

The Manipur Police on Thursday said security forces have seized 87 weapons along with ammunition during extensive search operations conducted in the state’s hill districts.

The seizures were made in coordinated operations launched simultaneously in the interior and suspected areas of Churachandpur, Chandel and Tengnoupal districts (X/manipur_police)
In a statement, the state police said the seized weapons included a US-made M16 rifle and Insas rifle used by the security forces, apart from 28 locally made firearms known in Manipur as Pompi guns.

“Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of a large cache of arms, ammunition and other materials concealed in various locations, coordinated operations were launched simultaneously at multiple sites in the interior and suspected areas of Churachandpur, Chandel and Tengnoupal districts by joint teams comprising Manipur, Assam Rifles/Army and CAPFs,” the police statement said.

Also, the forces seized 22 grenades, 5 lathod bombs and 30 assorted ammunition in addition to 23 radio sets.

“The Manipur police reaffirms its commitment to fostering a peaceful and secure Manipur. The public is urged to cooperate with the Police, Assam Rifles/Army and other security forces and to promptly report any suspicious activity or information related to illegal arms to the nearest police station or the central control room,” the statement issued by the DGP’s office said.

“Senior police officials remain in close coordination with all security stakeholders to ensure such operations in a sustained and focused manner, aimed at restoring normalcy, maintaining public order, and safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens.”

